The campaign group Generation Rent is suggesting Parliament should be relocated to Hull.
Director Alex Hilton said lower rents and the relocation of 5,000 jobs were among the reasons for a move to East Yorkshire.
Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn got reaction from her panel of Labour's Lisa Nandy, Conservative Rehman Chishti, and Lib Dem Sal Brinton.
02 Mar 2015
