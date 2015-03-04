A return in average household incomes to pre-financial crisis levels is a "milestone" in the UK's economic recovery, the Chancellor has said.

Research by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) highlighted the return, but also showed income levels were still more than 2% below their 2009-10 peak.

Living standards have risen more slowly than in previous recessions, it found.

George Osborne told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that "inequality has fallen" but that "the job isn't done".