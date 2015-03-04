The prime minster was asked about the planned TV election debates, and whether he would attend a head-to-head with Ed Miliband on 30 April.

David Cameron said there was no leadership from his opponent, but said: "Let's get on with them".

And he repeated his previous call for them to take place ahead of the official election period which starts at the end of March.

The plans for the debates would see seven party leaders take part on 2 and 16 April, with the largest two party leaders together a week before the election.

