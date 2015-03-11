Video

MPs have been seen wandering the corridors of Parliament clutching a miniature bottle of whisky.

It is part of a lobbying campaign by Drop the Duty, which is calling for a 2% cut in duty across all alcohol in next week's Budget.

At a distillery near Edinburgh, Joel Harrison and Neil Ridley, authors of Distilled, a book about craft spirits, put the case for the economic benefit of a cut in tax on spirits.

In their personal film they said tax accounted for nearly 80% of the cost of whisky, and argued that this level was "holding the industry back".

They will debate with MPs Emma Reynolds and Grant Shapps on Wednesday's Daily Politics, which will be on iPlayer for 30 days

