Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nick Clegg: We must stop house prices 'spiralling' up
First-time buyers would be able to buy a home without a deposit, by renting until they owned the property, under a plan announced on Friday by the Liberal Democrats.
Speaking on a visit to a housing project in London, Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg said it was important to stop property prices spiralling out of the reach of young people "who just have a simple dream of owning their own home".
-
13 Mar 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window