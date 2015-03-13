Nick Clegg visiting a building site in London
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nick Clegg: We must stop house prices 'spiralling' up

First-time buyers would be able to buy a home without a deposit, by renting until they owned the property, under a plan announced on Friday by the Liberal Democrats.

Speaking on a visit to a housing project in London, Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg said it was important to stop property prices spiralling out of the reach of young people "who just have a simple dream of owning their own home".

  • 13 Mar 2015
Go to next video: Lib Dem bid to help young own homes