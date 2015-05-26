Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What is the Queen's Speech?
Final preparations are being made in Westminster for Wednesday's State Opening of Parliament.
Her Majesty The Queen will outline the legislation that the newly-elected Conservative government aims to bring in over the next year.
But what is the Queen's Speech and what are the traditions surrounding it?
Ellie Price delivers a quick guide.
-
26 May 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window