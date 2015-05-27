The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh leave Buckingham Palace
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Queen's Speech 2015: Pomp and ceremony ahead of speech

Huw Edwards commentates as the Queen arrives to deliver her speech, setting out the plans of the Conservative government.

At one point, Black Rod hammers on the door of the Commons, to summon MPs to the House of Lords to listen to her.

  • 27 May 2015
Go to next video: Queen's Speech sets out government plans