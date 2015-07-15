PMQs: Cameron on migrant controls

Andrew Turner, Conservative MP for the Isle of Wight, told the House of Commons 120,000 Europeans and 140,000 non-Europeans settled in the UK in 2013 - and asked whether the prime minister agrees the government needs to control the number of migrants coming here.

David Cameron answered "yes", and cites efforts the government has taken to cut net migration. He says ministers are focusing on tightening up the rules on welfare, because "60%" of those coming from Europe are job seekers.