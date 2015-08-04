Media player
Video
MP 'referred allegations against Sir Edward Heath to police'
BBC News understands that a police investigation has been launched into historic allegations of child sexual abuse by former prime minister, Sir Edward Heath.
Sir Edward is one of a number of prominent names being looked at by detectives from Operation Midland.
Friends of Sir Edward have insisted there is not a shred of evidence to link him to abuse.
The Labour MP Tom Watson claimed he received information relating to allegations involving Sir Edward some years ago.
04 Aug 2015
