Sir John Major
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sir John Major: 'The Queen is above politics'

From Winston Churchill to David Cameron, 12 different prime ministers have served under Queen Elizabeth II during her reign of 63 years and seven months.

Sir John Major was Her Majesty's prime minister between 1990 and 1997.

He spoke to the BBC's Royal Correspondent Nicholas Witchell about his impressions of the Queen's reign.

  • 09 Sep 2015
