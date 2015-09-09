Debbie Abrahams asked the prime minister about claims over the number of benefit claimants who have died after being deemed fit to work.

The Labour MP referred to comments by Iain Duncan Smith about disabled people on Monday, and said it was time for him to be investigated for a breach of the ministerial code.

David Cameron said "people should look at the facts" and told her that two newspapers had retracted claims about the figures, and suggested she should read up before asking him further questions.

