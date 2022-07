Sadiq Khan told the Labour conference that he would make the 2016 mayoral contest "a referendum on London's housing crisis".

The London mayoral candidate recalled buying his own home at the age of 24, but said young people today could not afford to do so, and that some were forced out of the capital by rising prices.

Speaking about a housing bill due to introduced next month, the Tooting MP said: "I will do everything I can to stop this bill."

