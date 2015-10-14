The SNP’s Westminster leader asked the prime minister about UK military interventions around the globe.

But the prime minister accused Angus Robertson of asking a question with “so many errors” about a lack of UK help for Syrian refugees who have made it to Europe, when he asked about learning lessons from Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya.

David Cameron said the UK had done “more than any almost other country in the world to help Syrian refugees” as he outlined UK help, and asked if the SNP would be happier with Gaddafi running Libya.

