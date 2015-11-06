Maureen Lipman on 'style icon' Thatcher
Video

Maureen Lipman talks about 'style icon' Margaret Thatcher's clothes

Actress Maureen Lipman talks about "style icon" Margaret Thatcher on after London's V&A museum decided not to accept a collection of the former prime minister's clothes.

She was talking to Andrew Neil, Michael Portillo and Alan Johnson on This Week.

