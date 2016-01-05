Brady: Electorate want vigorous debate on EU

Media player
EU Referendum: Graham Brady on Conservative cabinet vote
The chairman of the influential 1922 Committee representing backbench Tory MPs, Graham Brady, said the prime minister's decision to let the cabinet campaign on opposing sides of the EU referendum argument is not a sign of weakness but healthy politics.
05 Jan 2016
