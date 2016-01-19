Media player
The man who got the UK 2015 general election poll right
An inquiry has concluded that unrepresentative samples were the reason the polls were wrong ahead of the May 2015 UK general election.
The conclusion chimes with the work of analyst Matt Singh, of Number Cruncher Politics, who was one of the few who called it right before the vote.
He made this report for BBC Newsnight.
19 Jan 2016
