Why is coin tossing used in elections?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why is coin tossing sometimes used in elections?
In Iowa's Democratic caucuses on Monday, to determine which candidate will contest the US presidential election, several results were decided by flipping a coin.
But coin tosses have been used plenty of times in democratic elections, as have other random selection methods.
Reporter Giles Dilnot explains.
-
04 Feb 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window