Why is coin tossing used in elections?
In Iowa's Democratic caucuses on Monday, to determine which candidate will contest the US presidential election, several results were decided by flipping a coin.

But coin tosses have been used plenty of times in democratic elections, as have other random selection methods.

Reporter Giles Dilnot explains.

  • 04 Feb 2016