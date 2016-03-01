Questions you asked the BBC about the EU Referendum
EU Referendum: Questions you asked the BBC

On the 23 June, the UK will vote on whether it wants to leave or remain in the European Union.

Naturally, you have a lot of questions you want answered before you make this big decision.

Some of them are answered in this short video.

More of your questions are answered in The UK's EU referendum: All you need to know

