Sir Malcolm Rifkind
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sir Malcolm Rifkind: 'It's a bit rich to single out Britain'

Former foreign secretary Sir Malcolm Rifkind tells the Victoria Derbyshire programme that President Obama's apparent criticism of David Cameron's intervention in Libya is a "bit rich".

Watch Victoria Derbyshire weekdays from 09:15-11:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC News Channel. Follow the programme on Facebook and Twitter, and find all our content online.

  • 11 Mar 2016
Go to next video: Obama: Cameron 'distracted' over Libya