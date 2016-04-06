Norman Smith with Peter Whittle.
London mayoral election: UKIP cab share

The UKIP candidate for mayor of London says he will push for a "proper, fair, controlled, migration system" to tackle housing issues if he is elected mayor in May.

Peter Whittle is one of 12 candidates hoping to succeed Boris Johnson.

Mr Whittle also answered a series of London-based questions asked by assistant political editor Norman Smith.

