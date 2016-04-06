Media player
London mayoral election: UKIP cab share
The UKIP candidate for mayor of London says he will push for a "proper, fair, controlled, migration system" to tackle housing issues if he is elected mayor in May.
Peter Whittle is one of 12 candidates hoping to succeed Boris Johnson.
Mr Whittle also answered a series of London-based questions asked by assistant political editor Norman Smith.
