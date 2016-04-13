Carswell: Will PM resign if he loses UK referendum?

Media player
EU referendum: Carswell asks Cameron about UK Brexit
UKIP MP Douglas Carswell gets a one word answer when he asks David Cameron about his future if the UK votes to leave the EU in the 23 June referendum.
BBC Politics Live: PMQs' reaction and quotes in text and video
13 Apr 2016
