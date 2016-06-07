Illuminating tribute to suffragettes
Video

New Dawn artwork in Westminster honours suffragettes

Tuesday marks 150 years since the philosopher John Stuart Mill presented to Parliament a petition calling for votes for women, which became a turning point for the women's suffrage movement.

To celebrate, MPs are unveiling the New Dawn artwork in Westminster Hall, and Daily Politics reporter Ellie Price was allowed an early viewing.

  • 07 Jun 2016
