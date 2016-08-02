Video

Jacob Rees-Mogg MP and James Delingpole, executive editor at news website breitbart.com discuss whether politicians, especially those on the losing side of the referendum, should receive an honour.

Mr Rees-Mogg argued that while Nigel Farage certainly deserved to receive an honour, it was also appropriate that George Osborne should be nominated by David Cameron.

The Conservative MP told the World Tonight's Ritula Shah, that "those of us who won the EU referendum could afford to be magnanimous to those who lost", but that if it had been the other way round he might "feel rather less charitable".