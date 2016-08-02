Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
UKIP: Steve Crowther on Nigel Farage NEC relationship
Former UKIP chairman Steve Crowther says his job was to act as a sort of lubricant between Nigel Farage and the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) when he was leader.
Speaking to Martha Kearney on The World at One, Mr Crowther denied the infighting was bringing the party into disrepute, saying that when Nigel Farage stood aside, there was always going to be "a bit of an issue over how the succession happens".
02 Aug 2016
