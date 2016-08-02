Video

Former UKIP chairman Steve Crowther says his job was to act as a sort of lubricant between Nigel Farage and the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) when he was leader.

Speaking to Martha Kearney on The World at One, Mr Crowther denied the infighting was bringing the party into disrepute, saying that when Nigel Farage stood aside, there was always going to be "a bit of an issue over how the succession happens".