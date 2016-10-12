Corbyn: Is access to Single Market a red line?

Video

The Labour leader asks the prime minister about the UK's future relations with the EU, calling for clarification on access to the single market.

Theresa May said Jeremy Corbyn had asked this before. She told MPs any deal would aim for "maximum possible access to the single market" for British firms to trade with, or within the single market, but added she was "absolutely clear that the British people" wanted "maximum control" over immigration.

Laura Kuenssberg and MPs review PMQs