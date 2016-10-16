'Labour must take anti-Semitism criticism seriously'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Labour must take anti-Semitism criticism seriously, says MP

Labour must take criticism of its record on anti-Semitism seriously, says one of its MPs, and not "shoot the messenger" following a damning report by the Commons Home Affairs Committee.

Pat McFadden tells the BBC's Sunday Politics the party has a history of fighting racism but it cannot hide behind "self-righteousness" and ignore the particular problems it is facing today.

  • 16 Oct 2016