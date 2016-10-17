'Modern feminism ignores what women want'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Modern feminism ignores what women want'

Laura Perrins, co-editor of The Conservative Woman website, outlines her objections to feminism.

She tells the Daily Politics women have been "infantilised" by a brand of feminism taken over by "whining, moaning women".

More: Follow @daily_politics on Twitter and like us on Facebook and watch a recent clip and watch full programmes on iPlayer

  • 17 Oct 2016