'Modern feminism ignores what women want'
Laura Perrins, co-editor of The Conservative Woman website, outlines her objections to feminism.
She tells the Daily Politics women have been "infantilised" by a brand of feminism taken over by "whining, moaning women".
17 Oct 2016
