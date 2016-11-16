Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Has PM got reassurance for fat, middle-aged white men?
In the wake of Donald Trump's victory in the US, has the PM got a reassuring message for fat, middle aged white men that they have not been left behind.
That was the tongue-in-cheek question from Conservative backbencher Richard Bacon at Prime Minister's Questions.
Theresa May batted his question off and prompted laughter by offering him the chance to "come up and see" her some time.
-
16 Nov 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-38004746/has-pm-got-reassurance-for-fat-middle-aged-white-menRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window