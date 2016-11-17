Corbyn for Christmas number one?
Video

Writer Rob Johnson on the JC for PM for Me song

A surprise contender for the Christmas number one record is JC for PM for Me, the work of Rob Johnson and the Corbynistas.

The writer joined Telegraph music critic Neil McCormick and Daily Politics presenter Andrew Neil to explain why the song was written and put together.

