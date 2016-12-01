Duncan Smith: EU payments are same as tariffs
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Duncan Smith: EU payments same as tariffs

The UK would consider making payments to the EU after it leaves the bloc to secure the best possible access to the EU single market, Brexit Secretary David Davis has suggested to MPs.

Former Cabinet minister and Leave campaigner Iain Duncan Smith says he does not see how such payments could happen as they would be effectively the same as having tariff barriers.

But he suggested Mr Davis was talking about possible transitional arrangements or was just saying he was ruling nothing in or out.

  • 01 Dec 2016