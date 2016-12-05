Video

Conservative MP Anna Soubry says she is prepared to support a Labour Party motion to force the government to give more details about Brexit negotiations.

The former minister, who campaigned to stay in the European Union, told The World At One that unless the government provides greater clarity on what they are seeking from negotiations, she will support a Labour attempt to compel them to do so.

There may be as many as 40 Conservative colleagues prepared to join her, Ms Soubry added.