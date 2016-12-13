Should big shops stay closed on Boxing Day?

Video

MPs have debated a petition calling for shops in England and Wales to close on Boxing Day after it was signed by more than 100,000 people.

Shadow business minister Bill Esterson said early opening on 26 December meant some retail workers "don't get any kind of Christmas".

But consumer journalist Harry Wallop said he did not understand why retail was a special case as "all sorts of people work on Boxing Day, even on Christmas Day".

The pair spoke to Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn, and guest Margaret Beckett, after seeing clips of the Parliamentary debate.

