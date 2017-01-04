'Ambassadors aren't appointed for their beliefs'

Media player
The UK's ambassador to the EU, Sir Ivan Rogers, urged British colleagues in Brussels to challenge "muddled thinking and... speak truth to power" as he quit ahead of Brexit talks.
Sir Simon Fraser, former permanent secretary at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and head of the UK Diplomatic Service worked with Sir Ivan Rogers. He told the Today programme Sir Ivan's successor needs to be able to offer "clear, dispassionate, objective advice".
04 Jan 2017
