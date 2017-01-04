Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ian Duncan Smith: 'Maybe Rogers didn't have government's trust'
Iain Duncan Smith suggests the UK's outgoing ambassador to the EU, Sir Ivan Rogers, didn't have the government's trust.
Sir Ivan's exit, which came earlier than planned, sparked a row with his resignation note criticising "muddled thinking" from ministers.
-
04 Jan 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-38514002/ian-duncan-smith-maybe-rogers-didn-t-have-government-s-trustRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window