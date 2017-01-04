'Maybe Rogers didn't have government's trust'
Ian Duncan Smith: 'Maybe Rogers didn't have government's trust'

Iain Duncan Smith suggests the UK's outgoing ambassador to the EU, Sir Ivan Rogers, didn't have the government's trust.

Sir Ivan's exit, which came earlier than planned, sparked a row with his resignation note criticising "muddled thinking" from ministers.

