Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
EU will decide Brexit deal - Chris Patten
It will be the EU - not that the UK - that will decide the terms of trade when the UK leaves the bloc, according to Chris Patten.
Lord Patten is a former chair of the Conservative Party and was European Commissioner for External Relations from 1999-2004.
He was speaking in an interview with BBC Newsnight's political editor Nicholas Watt.
-
05 Jan 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window