PM's lack of clarity on Brexit 'deeply concerning'
The shadow secretary for Brexit has said it is "deeply concerning" that Theresa May didn't give any clarity on Brexit negotiations in an interview with Sky's Sophie Ridge.
Sir Keir Starmer tells Radio 4's The World This Weekend it is "inevitable" that the rules for freedom of movement will have to change and that Mrs May was right to seek a "bespoke agreement".
08 Jan 2017
