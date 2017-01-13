Ex-MI6 officer: Trump dossier 'hard to believe'
Frederick Forsyth, a spy author, who worked for MI6 for 20 years, says he does not believe that the alleged dossier findings about Donald Trump are genuine.

He tells the Today programme that if these findings were true, it would show Trump to be a "congenital idiot" and Russia to have had an unexplained interest in Trump five years before political office.

  • 13 Jan 2017
