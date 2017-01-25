Labour: No Brexit 'blank cheque' for government

It has been decided, the government must get the approval of parliament before it can trigger Article 50, which will eventually take us out of the EU. But there is the complicated question of how the Remainers might try to delay Brexit by demanding to know more about the negotiations than the government is willing to tell them.

Lord Howard, former Conservative leader, says the government will give as much information as they can without "weakening their negotiating position". But Shami Chakrabarti, shadow attorney general, thinks this isn't good enough. She says no responsible parliament gives the government a "blank cheque" for what to do in the future.