Brexit: You will have to 'take the consequences'
Margot Wallstrom, the Swedish foreign minister and deputy prime minister, says Brexit will cost the UK whatever the UK decides.
She told the Today programme it was the UK's "decision to leave" and now they must "take the consequences". She wouldn't name a figure but said it would be in accordance with the treaties and rules.
03 Feb 2017
