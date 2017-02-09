Know your Dexeu from Mixity?

Video

Britain leaving the EU has brought a series of new words into almost common use - but there are some phrases and acronyms that politicians use when talking about exiting the EU that may not be buzzwords quite yet.

Daily Politics reporter Adam Fleming puts some of the phrases up in lights as he talks DExEU and Mixity, and explains Article 49 from Article 50.

