Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tory leader says peers should not 're-run' EU referendum
Peers should not use the Brexit bill to "rerun" the referendum, the Conservative leader of the House of Lords has said.
Baroness Evans said the second reading of the bill in the House of Lords was "not the place to shape the terms of our exit".
-
20 Feb 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-39031493/tory-leader-says-peers-should-not-re-run-eu-referendumRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window