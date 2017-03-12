Rights of EU citizens a priority - Davis
Video

Brexit Secretary David Davis: Rights of citizens a priority

The Brexit secretary has urged MPs to leave the bill for exiting the EU unchanged when it is debated again in the Commons on Monday.

Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, David Davis said citizens' rights was "the first thing" on the negotiating agenda.

  • 12 Mar 2017
