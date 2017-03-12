Farage: 'I'd probably stand in Thanet again'

Media player
Nigel Farage: 'I'd probably stand in Thanet by-election'
Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage has said he would probably stand again in Thanet South, if there was a by-election.
Kent Police and the Electoral Commission are investigating whether the Conservatives broke the law in 2015 by failing to properly declare election expenses.
A Conservative spokesman said: "All local spending was correctly declared. We are co-operating with the ongoing investigations."
Mr Farage, who came second to the Conservatives in the seat, has run for Parliament seven times, unsuccessfully.
12 Mar 2017
