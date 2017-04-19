Media player
Cable: 'No prospect' of Lib Dem deal with Labour
Former Liberal Democrat MP Sir Vince Cable says his party won't strike a deal with the Labour party after the general election.
But the former Business Secretary said they may vote with them on key issues in parliament. He made the comments to Today as UK Prime Minister Theresa May calls a snap election.
19 Apr 2017
