PM: We are not seeking election 'blank cheque'
The Prime Minister Theresa May has said she is not seeking an electoral "blank cheque".

She said her manifesto will be "a manifesto to take the country forward".

She rejected Nick Robinson's question that some might see the election as political opportunism and said she came to the decision "reluctantly".

She said she was working in the best interests of the British people to secure a strong future for the country post Brexit.

  • 19 Apr 2017
