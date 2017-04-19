Media player
McDonnell: 'We'll look to the rich to pay their share'
Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has said the Labour party could win the election and he wants a "fair system of taxation" to be put in place.
The Labour party politician told the Today programme this election won't be just about Brexit but refused to be drawn on whether his party would seek to remain in the customs union.
19 Apr 2017
