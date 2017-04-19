Media player
Debate? I'd rather knock on doors
The prime minister has ruled out taking part in any televised leaders' debate this general election campaign.
Theresa May told Nick Robinson on Radio 4's Today programme that she debates with Jeremy Corbyn in Prime Minister's Questions each week and would spend the election campaign out-and-about, knocking on doors.
