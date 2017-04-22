'We continue to be a lower tax party'
'Conservatives will continue to be a lower tax party' - May

Prime Minister Theresa May has insisted that the Conservatives remain the party of lower taxes, despite speculation they may be considering raising income tax, VAT and National Insurance after the election.

She insisted taxes were more likely to go up under Labour and said voters would have a clear decision to make in June.

  22 Apr 2017
