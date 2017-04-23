Media player
General election 2017: Jeremy Corbyn 'fed up with state of UK'
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has told the BBC's Andrew Marr show that he is "angry and fed up" with the current state of the UK.
He said if elected prime minister he would like to see a "very different country".
