'I'd listen to what Maureen has to say'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PMQs: Corbyn raises Waspi issue of women's pensions

Jeremy Corbyn raises the Waspi issue of women's pensions, when he poses a question from Maureen who claims women born in the 1950s have been "disgustingly" treated.

Theresa May hit back by comparing Labour and Conservative pension and economic policies.

BBC coverage in text, images and videos of PMQs and the election campaign

  • 26 Apr 2017
Go to next video: May and Corbyn clash on housing and schools